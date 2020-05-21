Parents accused of child abuse skip out with four children

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted:

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say two parents accused of child abuse and their four children haven’t been seen or heard from in nearly a month.

Hobbs police issued warrants last week for Luiza Badea and Andrei Cristian Ducila for custodial interference after they skipped out on a home visit with a social worker.

The state child welfare agency couldn’t comment specifically on the case but said law enforcement is notified whenever contact is lost with a parent or guardian and they work to relocate them.

The abuse case involving Badea and Ducila stems from 2019 when the couple was panhandling with their children.

