Pandemic tests boundaries of remote work in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart has returned to New Mexico and is self-quarantining as a precaution against coronavirus transmission after working remotely for several months from a home in Philadelphia.

Stewart’s extended stay outside the state tested the limits of remote work as much of the state workforce toils from home.

The New Mexico State Ethics Commission said Friday in a written opinion that there is no residency requirement for Cabinet officials, and that state law only prohibits a remote-work situation that obstructs the advancement of the public interest.

The commission did not judge whether Stewart met the standard.