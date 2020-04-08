Pandemic scuttles market for folk artists from 50 nations

FILE – In this July 11, 2015, file photo, indigenous artisans, who are part of the weaving network Crafts Kalimantan, organize their wares during the 12th annual International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe, N.M. Artists and artisans from more than 50 nations will lose a key source of income and engagement after the International Folk Art Market canceled its annual open-air bazaar in New Mexico due the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers said Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The International Folk Art Market in New Mexico that helps sustain highly skilled artisans and affiliated cooperatives from India to Cuba by connecting them with U.S. collectors is canceling its annual open-air market.

Market CEO Stuart Ashman announced Tuesday the suspension of this year’s June market in Santa Fe that typically brings together about 160 artists from about 50 countries for a three-day brokered sale of textiles, paintings and other items.

The coronavirus has derailed all three major summer arts markets in Santa Fe that are engines of the local economy and support a vast cottage industry in the American Southwest and internationally.