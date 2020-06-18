Pandemic looms over New Mexico Legislature, state finances

Visitors trickle into the New Mexico state Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, as lawmakers prepare for a 30 legislative session. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she’ll consider red-flag gun legislation, proposals to legalize recreational marijuana and new incentives for localized renewable energy installations electric car purchases. Spending increases are proposed for K-12 education, early childhood programs, tuition-free college and more amid a budget surplus. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislators are gathering to shore up New Mexico finances for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The Democrat-led Legislature is scheduled to start a special legislative session on Thursday at noon in a Statehouse that is closed to the public.

People can follow deliberations over the internet or by phone.

Lawmakers are confronting a 25% estimated revenue decline for the coming budget year.

Solvency proposals would diminish but not do away with increased spending on public salaries, education and heath care.

First-term Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also wants legislators to enact policing and mail-in election reforms.