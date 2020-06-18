Pandemic looms over New Mexico Legislature, state finances

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislators are gathering to shore up New Mexico finances for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck.
The Democrat-led Legislature is scheduled to start a special legislative session on Thursday at noon in a Statehouse that is closed to the public.
People can follow deliberations over the internet or by phone.
Lawmakers are confronting a 25% estimated revenue decline for the coming budget year.
Solvency proposals would diminish but not do away with increased spending on public salaries, education and heath care.
First-term Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also wants legislators to enact policing and mail-in election reforms.