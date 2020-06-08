Pandemic disrupts New Mexico cattle, sheep operations

MORA, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — New Mexico’s cattle and sheep industries are taking a hit as the coronavirus pandemic is causing the wholesale prices of meat and wool to drop sharply.

The effects are not lost on ranchers like Carla Gomez, the owner of Los Vallecitos Ranch in Mora County.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the cattle and sheep industries are affected in different ways.

Ranchers say their problems might drag on into the next year.

They say demand for beef and lamb has plummeted partly because restaurants were shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.