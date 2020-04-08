Page man arrested for urging killings of Navajo over virus

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona have arrested a man for writing a racist social media post accusing Navajo people of carrying the coronavirus and calling for their deaths.

The Page Police Department announced Tuesday that 34-year-old Daniel Franzen was taken into custody on suspicion of attempting to incite an act of terrorism.

Police say they received reports Monday of a Facebook post that urged people to use “lethal force” against the Navajo community because they were “100% infected” with COVID-19.

Investigators say they traced the post to Franzen.

He has been booked into Coconino County jail.

The city of Page borders the Navajo Nation, the nation’s largest Native American reservation. 

