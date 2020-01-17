Owners of ‘Subway Sally’ asked to comply with City of Portales ordinances

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A neighborhood dog has become an internet sensation after capturing the hearts of a Portales fast-food restaurant. Now, the Portales Police Department is asking the dog’s owners to comply with city ordinances.

“Subway Sally” earned her name after she started showing up at a Portales Subway sandwich shop for evening snacks. An employee captured a video of himself feeding Sally, and posted it to the app “Tik Tok.”

By the next morning, it had more than 10 million views.

The Portales Police Department said they have received several adoption requests for the dog.

It was not clear at first if “Subway Sally” had owners. Portales Police did clarify in a comment saying she does have an owner.

PPD said in a statement that the dog is not the care of the City of Portales Animal Control Facility. They said the dog’s owner is asked to comply with the ordinances in place for proper and responsible pet ownership, just as all City of Portales residents are asked.

To see the ordinances, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: