Outdoor recreation grants fuel events around New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division has announced the first wave of events funded by new outdoor recreation incubator grants.

The agency says San Juan College will be hosting an outdoor recreation base camp in Farmington on Saturday while Creative Startups will be putting on meetings at rural libraries in Estancia, El Rito and Taos.

Five more events will follow later this year. San Juan College and Creative Startups received grant funding for the effort in 2019.

The goal is to highlight outdoor recreation business opportunities, share networking and marketing tools, and link businesses with the BLM and other federal land agencies.