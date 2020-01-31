Opponents of red-flag gun bill rally at New Mexico Capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of advocates for gun rights rallied at the New Mexico Statehouse on Friday in a show of force against a proposed red-flag gun law that has the support of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

A bill from Democratic state lawmakers would allow law enforcement officials or family members to seek court orders to seize firearms temporarily from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Several county sheriffs and at least one district attorney denounced the bill as an infringement on rights against unreasonable seizures and other constitutional protections.

