Opponents fault Trump proposal to cut environmental reviews

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — An inmate’s suspected suicide recently in a New Mexico prison occurred as two new lawsuits accuse the state Corrections Department of negligence in inmate deaths at another penitentiary.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports one federal lawsuit filed this month says the department ordered medical personnel to remove 39-year-old Efrain Perez Martinez from life support in early 2019 over the protests of family members.

Another federal lawsuit accuses Corrections Department officials of failing to provide heart medication to an inmate with a known heart condition. He later died.

Corrections spokesman Eric Harrison confirmed 29-year-old Justin Guilez was found dead in his cell Wednesday “in what was an apparent suicide.”