Open space patrols begin around Albuquerque amid fire danger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters have started patrolling open space areas around New Mexico’s largest metropolitan area as dry conditions intensify and fire danger increases.

The patrols by crews with Albuquerque Fire Rescue cover more than 53 square miles that span parts of the mesa west of the city, the foothills on the east side and the Rio Grande Valley.

Officials say the patrols will increase later this summer.

The latest drought map shows close to 70% of the state is dealing with some form drought, from abnormally dry conditions to extreme drought along the New Mexico-Colorado border.