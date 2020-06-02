Open House, Senate races at stake in New Mexico primary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Seven Democratic contenders for Congress including a famous former CIA operative, a district attorney and a professional advocate for Native American communities are facing off Tuesday in a likely decisive congressional primary in northern New Mexico.
Polls are opening amid the coronavirus pandemic as election officials saw a surge in absentee balloting ahead of Election Day.
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan is leaving his congressional seat as the presumptive Democratic nominee to succeed retiring Sen. Tom Udall.
Republicans were picking favorites in hopes of winning back a congressional swing district in southern New Mexico and seizing control of Udall’s Senate seat in the November general election.