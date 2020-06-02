Open House, Senate races at stake in New Mexico primary

In this photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, eight candidates who seek the Democratic nomination in an open race for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District gathered to answer questions from teenage girls affiliated with the youth empowerment group Girls Inc. at a forum in Santa Fe, N.M. From left to right, the candidates are John Blair, Teresa Leger Fernandez, Dineh Benally, Laura Montoya, Valerie Plame, Joseph Sanchez, Marco Serna and Kyle Tisdel. Candidates were asked to pick a superpower if they could, as they vie for attention in a crowded contest to succeed Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, who is running as a Democrat to succeed retiring Sen. Tom Udall. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Seven Democratic contenders for Congress including a famous former CIA operative, a district attorney and a professional advocate for Native American communities are facing off Tuesday in a likely decisive congressional primary in northern New Mexico.

Polls are opening amid the coronavirus pandemic as election officials saw a surge in absentee balloting ahead of Election Day.

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan is leaving his congressional seat as the presumptive Democratic nominee to succeed retiring Sen. Tom Udall.

Republicans were picking favorites in hopes of winning back a congressional swing district in southern New Mexico and seizing control of Udall’s Senate seat in the November general election.