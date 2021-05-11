One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

The Office of the Sheriff said on May 11, deputies responded to and investigated a single-vehicle fatal crash on NM 77, near the intersection of Curry Road G.

The Sheriff’s office said Garrett Viss, age 65, was going west on NM 77 and in the area of Curry Road G, the vehicle left the roadway and entered a soft shoulder and overturned.

According to the Sheriff’s office Viss was ejected and died at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.