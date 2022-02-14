QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that one person has died after they were struck by a vehicle on I-40 west of San Jon, near milepost 351 on Feb. 12.

According to state police, at around 12:51 p.m. police responded to a report of a person who was hit by a vehicle. Police found Andrea Lee Carnes, 49, of Elk City, OK, was hit in the road by an unknown vehicle that was going east on I-40.

NMSP said Carnes sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The vehicle left the scene and has not been found said police.

The crash is under investigation by NMSP and anyone with information is asked to call state police in Tucumcari at (505) 425-6771 option 1.