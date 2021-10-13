One person dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that one person has died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Quay County.

According to state police, on Oct. 9, police were called to a single motorcycle crash on NM State Road 209 near milepost 80 south of Tucumcari.

NMSP said their investigation indicated that a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Michael Jay Hair, 63, of Post, TX was going north on NM State Road 209 when a gust of wind was believed to have caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

The motorcycle crashed in the dirt shoulder and Hair was ejected and sustained fatal injuries and died on the scene said police.

State Police said Hair was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and wind is believed to be a factor.