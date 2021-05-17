One person dead after crash on Curry Road 14 near NM 77

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a fatal crash on Curry Road 14 near the junction with NM 77.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a fatal crash Sunday, May 16, at about 11 p.m.

According to the Office of the Sheriff, the investigation determined that a pickup driven by Rustin Craig Baldwin, age 17, was going east on Curry Road 14 and in the area of 520 Curry Road 14, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a pipe fence.

The Sheriff’s Office said Baldwin died at the scene, and two passengers in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said the crash still under investigation.