One person dead after a multiple vehicle crash in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a multiple vehicle crash in Roosevelt County on Sunday night.

According to the New Mexico State Police Department, Terrell Daw was driving west on US Highway 60 and struck an RV trailer being towed.

Daw then hit another vehicle, head-on.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to NMSP, the driver who was towing the RV was not injured, the other driver was, but is expected to recover.