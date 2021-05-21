One man dies in mobile home fire in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that one man has died in a mobile home fire.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, May 19, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies and the Clovis Fire Department were called to a structure fire and found a mobile home fully engulfed and heavily damaged by fire.
During the suppression efforts, the sheriff’s office said a deceased man was found in the residence and identified as Larry Dean Breeden, age 59.
The sheriff’s office said the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation.
The New Mexico State Fire Marshals Office responded and is assisting with the investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing.
