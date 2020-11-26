One man at Cannon Air Force base slated to become first intelligence officer to transfer to U.S. Space Force

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Capt. Steven Pierre Jones, 43rd Intelligence Squadron operations training and mission readiness flight commander is to become the first intelligence officer to transfer to the U.S. Space Force on Feb. 1, next year.

“I will be the first Space Force Intel Officer to deploy as the special intelligence mission commander,” Jones said.

Capt. Steven Pierre Jones’ career spans a over a decade of service and multiple deployments, having been deployed several times including a tour in Afghanistan, two tours in Qatar, and two tours in Iraq.

“I have been in a total of 13 years,” Jones said. “In my first eight years, I was enlisted aircrew on board aerial refueling aircrafts. I commissioned in September 2015, and went to Goodfellow Air Force Base shortly after to start intelligence officer training.”

Capt. Steven Pierre Jones gives his reasons for deploying.

“Most importantly, I feel the move will provide better stability for my family,” Jones said. “My family and I are looking forward to living in Colorado and buying our first house. Generally now [officers] move every two to three years. But (at U.S. Space Force headquarters), I could literally stay for eight years because they have multiple squadrons: Denver and Colorado Springs are there.”

“Mission wise,” Jones added, “I look forward to learning everything about the space domain and meeting the key players and agencies specializing in Space Electronic Warfare and Orbital Warfare.”