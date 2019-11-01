One inmate killed, another injured at northeast New Mexico Detention Facility

CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – One inmate is dead and another is recovering after being stabbed at the Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility.

It is unknown what lead to the stabbing but the New Mexico Corrections Department confirmed Micheal Maes was killed and Dominic Smith was transported to a local hospital. Smith was treated for his wounds and has returned to the facility.

No suspects have been identified at this time. The Corrections Department reports that the Clayton Police and NMCD’s Security Threat Intelligence Unit are investigating the case.