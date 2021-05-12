One hit by semi, killed in early-morning Clovis crash

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – One man, 34 year-old Adam Solano, was struck by a semi-tractor-trailer and killed early this morning (May 12) in Clovis.
According to the Clovis Police Department, Police and Fire Services responded to the 2800 block of Mabry Drive at around 2:55 a.m. this morning, where Solano was found dead south of the roadway. The semi-tractor-trailer involved was found “a short distance away.”
The driver of the semi-tractor-trailer, according to CPD, is cooperating with the investigation.
The CPD reported that Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.
This is a developing story.
