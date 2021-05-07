One dead, struck by vehicle in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – One man has died after being hit by a vehicle on I-40, around milepost 342 east of Tucumcari, New Mexico.
According to the New Mexico State Police, 39 year-old Edwin Coffey of Queen Creek, Arizona, was walking in the middle of the right eastbound lane of I-40 at around 11:30 p.m. on May 5, in a “dark unlit area.”
Coffey was struck, according to the report, by a 2019 Ford driven by a 58 year-old California man. Coffey was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash according to police, but the investigation is still ongoing.
