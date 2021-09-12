One dead, one in custody after Saturday night homicide in Portales

New Mexico

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is dead after a late night stabbing in Portales.

According to the Portales Police Department, at about 9:55 p.m. last night, officers and medical personnel were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Fir for a stabbing victim. When they arrived, they found Roy Courtney, 41, wounded. He was transported to Roosevelt General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Jesse Lujan, 33, of Portales, was arrested and is charged with Murder in the First Degree. PPD said he is being held at the Roosevelt County Detention Center, awaiting arraignment.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is still investigating the incident.

