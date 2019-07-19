One dead, another injured after head-on collision in Curry County

New Mexico
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man is dead and another has critical injuries after a head-on collision in Curry County.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, near milepost 12 on NMSH-467.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, a Clovis man driving north attempted to pass a concrete truck when he hit Marcos Urban, Jr., 64, head-on.

Urban was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital and later flown to Lubbock.

The investigation into the crash is still on-going.

