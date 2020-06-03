CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a morning wreck in Curry County.
It happened on US 60 in the Grier area around 9:20 a.m.
According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a pickup crossed into the other lane and collided with a semi-truck.
The driver of the pickup died at the scene.
Officials said the person’s identity has not yet been confirmed.
The driver of the semi-truck was injured.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- State of New Mexico 2020 Primary Election Results
- U.S. farmers just can’t catch a break in 2020
- One dead after morning wreck in Curry County
- Lawmakers divided on president’s comments on protesters
- Republicans praise Trump for his promise to stop protests; Democrats at a loss for words