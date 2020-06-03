One dead after morning wreck in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a morning wreck in Curry County.

It happened on US 60 in the Grier area around 9:20 a.m.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a pickup crossed into the other lane and collided with a semi-truck.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

Officials said the person’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

The driver of the semi-truck was injured.

