One dead after Deming Police Department involved in shooting

DEMING, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police reported that on Nov. 24, the Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Deming Police Department, that resulted in one death.

State Police said that agents said that on Nov. 24 at around 12:47 p.m., a Deming Police Department officer saw Lorenzo Aguilera, 37, sitting in a grey Acura parked at the LA Paloma Del Sol Apartment Complex on Birch Street. Aguilera was known to have a felony arrest warrant. As the DPD Officer approached the vehicle, Aguilera fled, and a pursuit began.

During the vehicle chase, police said Aguilera exited the apartment complex parking lot and went westbound on Pine Street at around 80 miles an hour. Aguilera was reported to drive into the parking lot of the Balboa Motel, before turning eastbound on Pine Street.

Police said that while Aguilera tried to go southbound onto Zinc Street, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall. He then ran southbound on Zinc with a gun in his left hand, said officers. Aguilera fired a round towards the officer that was chasing him on foot.

Police said that Aguilera ran behind a house on Spruce St., when a DPD lieutenant arrived to assist. Aguilera fired another shot towards the officers at which point, Lieutenant Zachary Zigman and Officer Sergio Quezada returned fire, hitting Aguilera.

Officers reported to have given emergency aid to Aguilera. He was transported by DPD to an area hospital in Deming, where he died from his injuries.

“Lieutenant Zigman has been employed with the Deming Police Department for ten years and Officer Quezada has been employed for five years.” stated the State Police release. “For inquiries into the officers’ duty status please contact the Deming Police Department.”

This investigation is active, and being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. This story will be updated as it develops.