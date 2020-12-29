One dead after crash in Torrance County

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police reported that on Dec. 28 at around 11:30 p.m., one person was killed in a crash near the intersection of Lexco and McNabb roads in Torrance County, south of Moriarty, N.M.

Police said that the initial investigation indicated that a 1995 Honda passenger vehicle was traveling south on Lexco road, being driven by Nancy Taylor, 27, of Moriarty. For unknown reasons, the Honda left the road and rolled into a telephone pole.

Police said that Taylor was ejected, and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

“Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts do not appear to have been properly worn. Taylor was the only occupant in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.” stated the Police report.

This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.