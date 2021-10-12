Fatal wreck leaves one woman dead and others injured in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)) — New Mexico State Police report that one person is dead after a fatal wreck south of Portales on Oct. 8.

According to NMSP, at about 7 p.m., state police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of NM State Road 206 and Roosevelt County Road 8.

NMSP said an initial investigation showed that a Ford F-250, pulling a trailer, was going east on Roosevelt County Road 8 and as it was crossing the intersection of NM State Road 206 a Ford Escape going north hit the rear end of the trailer.

Wendy Marquez-Martinez, 20, of Portales, NM was a passenger in the Ford Escape and suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle and a teenage passenger were both seriously injured and taken to an area hospital said NMSP.

The driver and passenger of the Ford F-250 were uninjured said NMSP.