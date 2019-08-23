One dead after crash in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a crash in Curry County.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. on US 60 near milepost 369.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, two semi-trucks hit each other as they were passing.

The driver of one semi, Pedro Renteria, 61, of Albuquerque, died at the scene.

A passenger with Renteria was airlifted to the hospital in Lubbock with critical injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other semi were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.