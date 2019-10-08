One dead after crash in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a crash in Curry County.

It happened just after noon at the intersection of Curry Road 3 and Curry Road G.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Nyera Quinones-Cenciceros, 43, of Clovis, was driving south on Curry Road G, when they fail to yield at the intersection of Curry Road 3, hitting a semi tractor-trailer driving west.

Officials said Quinones-Cenciceros died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.