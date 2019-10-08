One dead after crash in Curry County

New Mexico

by: MyHighPlains Staff | news@kamr.com

Posted: / Updated:

Image Courtesy: MGN Online

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a crash in Curry County.

It happened just after noon at the intersection of Curry Road 3 and Curry Road G.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Nyera Quinones-Cenciceros, 43, of Clovis, was driving south on Curry Road G, when they fail to yield at the intersection of Curry Road 3, hitting a semi tractor-trailer driving west.

Officials said Quinones-Cenciceros died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss