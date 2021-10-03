One dead after car vs. semi crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department (CPD) said one person is dead after a crash between a car and a semi-trailer on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 3.

Authorities said police and firefighters were called to the area of 1st and Prince Street at around 7:39 a.m., where they found a semi-tractor trailer and a 1997 Lincoln Town Car on the roadway.

In a press release, CPD stated the Lincoln Town Car was speeding and drove under the trailer being towed by the semi, which resulted in the top of the car being sheared off of it.

Authorities reported both driver, Clifford Baca, 37, and passenger, a 37-year-old woman, were immediately taken to the Plains Regional Medical Center with severe head injures and then flown to Lubbock on a medical helicopter.

Baca later died from his injuries, while the passenger is currently in intensive care at a Lubbock hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team.