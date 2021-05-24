One child dead after accident at Melrose dump station

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that one child has died after an accident at the dump station at 5th and Avenue B, in Melrose, New Mexico.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a Ford Pickup towing a trailer was at the dump station with two 11 year-olds riding on the trailer, preparing to dump trash and debris.

The sheriff’s office said as the vehicle was moving slowly, one of the 11 year-olds stepped off the trailer, the other child attempted to jump form the trailer and lost their footing and fell. The trailer tires struck the child causing life threatening injuries.

The child was transported by ambulance to an area hospital then flown to a Texas hospital, said the sheriff’s office.

The child died on May 24 from their injuries.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.