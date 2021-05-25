11-year-old boy dies after being hit by a trailer in New Mexico

MELROSE, N.M. — One boy has died after falling from a trailer where the trailer tires struck him on Sunday, May 23 in New Mexico, according to Curry County Sheriff’s deputies.

At around 1:00 p.m., Curry County deputies responded to an an accident involving a small child at the dump station on 5th and Avenue B, in Melrose where investigations had determined that Tyler Turner, 31, was at the station in a 2019 Ford Pickup and towing a trailer, according to deputies.

Two 11-year-old boys were riding on the trailer and preparing to dump trash and while the vehicle was moving slowly, one of the boys stepped off the trailer and the other boy, Camden Stevens, attempted to jump off the trailer and lost his footing and fell, deputies explained.

The trailer tires hit Camden, causing life-threatening injures and he was transported by ambulance to Plains Regional Medical Center and then flown to a medical facility in Lubbock. According to the medical staff, Camden died of injuries at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 24.

According to Curry County Sheriff’s deputies, the investigation is continuing.