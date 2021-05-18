Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

One arrested for murder, evidence tampering

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – One person has been arrested after the Friday (May 14) death of Quintasha Harris, 38, in Portales.

According to the Portales Police Department, Shona Williams, 34, was arrested Monday (May 17) and charged with Open Count Murder and Tampering With Evidence.

The investigated was noted by police as ongoing.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss