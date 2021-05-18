One arrested for murder, evidence tampering

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – One person has been arrested after the Friday (May 14) death of Quintasha Harris, 38, in Portales.
According to the Portales Police Department, Shona Williams, 34, was arrested Monday (May 17) and charged with Open Count Murder and Tampering With Evidence.
The investigated was noted by police as ongoing.
