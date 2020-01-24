One arrested for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been arrested for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer in Clovis.

Jeremy Banning, 20, was also arrested for Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer.

It happened around 4:46 a.m. when a Clovis Police officer was patrolling the area of 10th and Walnut St.

The officer said they saw what they believed to be a vehicle that had been reported stolen and turned to follow the vehicle.

Clovis Police said the vehicle drove through an intersection without stopping at a stop sign. The officer said they then heard multiple gunshots that he thought were being discharged from the suspect vehicle. The officer then started a pursuit.

During the pursuit, officers said they heard more gunfire from the suspect vehicle. Officials said debris and glass from the vehicle hit the patrol unit, what police are saying was a result of the gunfire during the vehicle chase.

CPD said the chase ended near the Martin Luther King Blvd. railroad crossing, where two people got out of the moving vehicle.

Banning was taken into custody.

Police said two firearms were taken from Banning.

Officials said multiple bullet holes to the rear windscreen and tailgate were found on the suspect’s vehicle, along with multiple shell casings. Police told us the bullet holes in the rear window happened when the subjects were shooting at pursuing officers.

Police said found the vehicle was stolen.

Banning is being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

