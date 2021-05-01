One arrested after armed robbery in Tucumcari

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – One person has been arrested after an armed robbery this morning at a Circle K in Tucumcari.

According to the Tucumcari Police Department, officers responded to a Circle K on First Street at around 10:30 a.m. for an armed robbery, where “an undisclosed amount of money” was taken. There were no reported injuries, but the store was closed during the investigation.

The suspect is in custody, said the TPD, and “there is no threat to the community.”

Continued the Department in a statement, “We would like to thank the Quay County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Police Department, New Mexico State Police, Oldham County (TX) Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers for their assistance in this investigation.”