TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police are searching for information regarding the location of a 15-year-old female from Tucumcari.

According to a news release, officials from the Tucumcari Police Department are looking for 15-year-old Julieanne Meguire of Tucumcari after recently releasing a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory. She is described as being 5’9” tall, weighing 200 lbs. and having brown hair and brown eyes. Officials did not provide a clothing description.







Meguire is described to be with her non-custodial mother, identified as 37-year-old Kala Meguire of Nebraska. Officials believe Kala Meguire as being 5’0” tall, weighing 110 pounds, wearing prescription glasses and having brown eyes and blonde hair. Officials did not provide a clothing description.

Both Julieanne Meguire and Kala Meguire are believed to be traveling in a 2007 Thor motorhome which officials describe as cream in color, with stripes down the side. Officials say there is a ladder, a spare tire on the rear and the vehicle is displaying a New Mexico license plate of 27709RVB. Officials said in the release they were last seen Wednesday at the Buckaroo Motel in Tucumcari and are believed to be traveling to South Carolina.

People with information are asked to call the Tucumcari Police Department at 575-461-2280 or dial 911.