Officials in Curry County looking for information on an armed robbery

CURRY COUNTY N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials in Curry County are looking for information on an armed robbery.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 1400 block of North Wheaton on Dec. 24.

According to the Curry County Sherriff’s Office, a man knocked on the door of a home in the area and asked to use the restroom and pulled a gun out of his pocket, forcing his way in after he was denied entry.

Official’s said the suspect assaulted two people, stole cash and a piggy bank, and then stole a vehicle, which was later found in Clovis.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Offices said anyone with information is asked to call them.