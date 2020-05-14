Officials expect $31M loss for New Mexico’s largest airport

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — With a drastic reduction in traffic at New Mexico’s largest airport, Albuquerque officials say they’re estimating revenue loss from fiscal year 2020 to 2022 at $31 million.

City officials said Wednesday that the Albuquerque International Sunport is getting more than $19.7 million in grant money as part of federal relief efforts aimed at easing financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds are part of nearly $10 billion allocated to more than 3,000 U.S. airports.

The extent to which the funds will cover long-term lost revenue is unclear, so Mayor Tim Keller says the city is planning a layered approach based on the scope and rate of recovery. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss