Officials expect $31M loss for New Mexico’s largest airport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — With a drastic reduction in traffic at New Mexico’s largest airport, Albuquerque officials say they’re estimating revenue loss from fiscal year 2020 to 2022 at $31 million.

City officials said Wednesday that the Albuquerque International Sunport is getting more than $19.7 million in grant money as part of federal relief efforts aimed at easing financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds are part of nearly $10 billion allocated to more than 3,000 U.S. airports.

The extent to which the funds will cover long-term lost revenue is unclear, so Mayor Tim Keller says the city is planning a layered approach based on the scope and rate of recovery.