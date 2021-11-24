Officers back on duty after investigation into Veterans Day arrest

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Two officers returned to duty on Monday after being on paid leave, according to the Tucumcari Police Department, while an investigation was held surrounding a Nov. 11 “officer-involved shooting.”

“That review has been completed and it has been determined both officers’ actions were appropriate,” said the Tucumcari Police Department announcement, “Their force response was within policy and will not be subjected to disciplinary action.”

The department went on to note that the criminal investigation around the incident was carried out by the New Mexico State Police.

On Nov. 11, MyHighPlains.com reported the arrest of Lawrence Rivas in Tucumcari after he exchanged fire with two Tucumcari police officers. New Mexico State Police said neither Rivas, officers, or bystanders were hit during the incident.