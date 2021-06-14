Officer involved shooting involving New Mexico State Police in Espanola

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate an officer involved shooting in Espanola, NM involving a New Mexico State Police officer.

According to the NMSP, investigators learned that on Monday, June 14, at around 2:55 a.m. a New Mexico State Police officer and officers from the Espanola Police Department (EPD) were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on Jerome Naranjo, age 37, of Chamita, NM. The warrant was in connection with a stabbing case handled by EPD.

State Police said officers arrived and located Naranjo in a passenger vehicle that was being driven by a woman. The driver attempted to flee by ramming the suspect vehicle into an EPD officer’s patrol unit. The State Police officer broke the vehicles side window and attempted to use his taser to stop the driver and take Naranjo into custody.

The taser deployment was unsuccessful and the vehicle fled around the residence. An EPD unit rammed the suspect vehicle, pinning it against a tree and debris. Naranjo exited the vehicle and fled on foot. State Police said Naranjo pointed a firearm at the State Police officer and the officer fired one or more shots at Naranjo. Naranjo fled the area and has not been located.

NMSP said Naranjo is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Naranjo should contact the New Mexico State Police at (505) 753-2277 or dial 911.

No officers or civilians were struck by gunfire. This incident is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. The identity of the State Police officer who discharged his weapon will not be release until after interviews. That officer has been placed on standard administrative leave said NMSP.