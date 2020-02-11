Number of suspensions increase at Albuquerque Public Schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A school district in New Mexico has released a report that showed more than 4,000 more students were suspended last year compared to the previous year, revealing previous improper documentation.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday that there were more than 12,000 student suspensions at Albuquerque Public Schools in 2018-2019, a 51% increase compared to the more than 7,900 students suspended the year before.

The state Public Education Department says the increase can be attributed to the district not previously reporting all of the suspensions to the state as required, up until last year.

District spokeswoman Monica Armenta says the district believed it was reporting everything it needed to.