Northern New Mexico DA won’t seek re-election

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (Las Vegas Optic) — A district attorney in northern New Mexico has announced he won’t seek re-election.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Fourth Judicial District Attorney Richard Flores said last week he decided it was time to move on after four terms.

The Democrat has been the top prosecutor in San Miguel, Mora and Guadalupe counties for the last 16 years.

According to Flores, his office has prosecuted more than 4,000 DWI cases and around 92 homicide cases.

Current Deputy District Attorney Tom Clayton and public defender and attorney Brett Phelps say they plan to run for the post Flores will vacate at the end of this term.