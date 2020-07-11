No COVID-19 around these parts, for 1 New Mexico county

In this photo provided by the Billy The Kid Museum, a sign stands outside the museum in Fort Sumner, N.M., in De Baca county, Thursday, July 9, 2020. De Baca is one of two counties in the state where no coronavirus cases have been confirmed. “Most everybody tries to respect each other’s space,” says Tim Sweet, who runs the museum. (Tim Sweet/Billy The Kid Museum via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As New Mexico rolled out increased precautions to combat a spike in COVID-19 cases, two rural counties had not had a single confirmed case since the outbreak began.

That changed Friday when Mora County reported its first. De Baca County remains at zero.

Residents with underlying medical conditions fear their neighbors are using the statistic to lower their guard, gather in groups and go without masks.

Others are growing impatient as they’re forced to follow health guidelines in a place where the threat hasn’t revealed itself.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has cited accelerating rates of infection across large expanses of the state for new restrictions and the rolling back of restaurant reopenings.