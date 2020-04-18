NMSU weighs four finalists for school’s next education dean

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University says four finalists are vying to be the next dean of the College of Education and a series of online public forums are planned next week.

NMSU Provost Carol Parker said Friday that it’s important for the community to be able to participate in the forums as this is a key leadership role at the university.

A search committee was launched last fall.

Officials say the ideal candidate would have to be innovative and someone able to advance the mission of preparing teacher candidates for certification.

The candidates include education experts from New York, Georgia, California and Oklahoma.