NMSU professor gets grant for antibiotic-resistance research

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A researcher at New Mexico State University has been awarded $1.5 million from the National Institutes of Health for her work on antibiotic resistance.

The university says professor Paola Mera will use the five-year grant for equipment and manpower that will be aimed at identifying new targets that can help others design new antibiotics so the growth of resistant bacteria can be controlled.

Bacteria can grow from one cell to billions in less than a day.

Mera’s approach is to find out how bacteria maintain their genetic information intact after every cell division while growing so fast.

