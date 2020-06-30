NMSU investigates cyberattack on university foundation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University and the school’s foundation say they’re investigating a cyberattack on the foundation’s computers.

University officials said Monday that unusual network activity was first noticed last week.

There’s no evidence of any data theft, but officials say they’re still investigating.

The NMSU Foundation is looking to hire an external cybersecurity forensics company to determine exactly what occurred and confirm the security of the network.

The foundation’s network is separate from the university.

The foundation is made up the Office of Alumni Relations and the Office of University Advancement.

