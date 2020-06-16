NMSU, ExxonMobile to partner on produced water research

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University says it has signed an agreement with ExxonMobile to coordinate research focused on wastewater produced during oil and gas operations.

University Chancellor Dan Arvizu says the partnership offers an opportunity to leverage the expertise of researchers at the school and those in the industry to find solutions to the nation’s water challenges.

The university also has an agreement with the state Environment Department to advance scientific and technological solutions related to the treatment and reuse of produced water.