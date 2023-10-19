LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State University Board of Regents approved a plan to upgrade the university’s Agricultural Experiment Stations (AES) across the state.

From pecans to chilis to cattle diseases, NMSU ‘s AES are researching, but facilities across the state need upgrades.

“NMSU had a need of $89 million in our differed maintenance needs,” said Claire Montoya, the Director of NMSU’s Agricultural Experimental Station.

The NMSU Board of Regents approved a funding request of $90 million from the State of New Mexico.

“55 percent of our buildings at our agricultural science center’s been over 50 years old. The regents were supporting of us requesting to the state for this amount of money,” said Montoya.

Montoya explains that NMSU is the Land Grant University for the State of New Mexico.

“Which is a nationwide system of universities that have a specific mission for research, education and extension,” said Montoya.

Montoya adds that agriculture represents over $3 billion in revenue statewide in New Mexico.

“Science centers that are located around the state are really important because New Mexico is very geographically diverse and so, our centers respond to those specific needs in those areas,” said Montoya.

The $90 million hasn’t been allocated yet, but the Board of Regents approved the AES to request those funds from the legislature over five years for the upgrades.