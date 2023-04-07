FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) are investigating after Farmington Police arrived at the wrong address, and shot and killed a man. The shooting happened on Wednesday night, officials reported.

NMSP stated the Farmington PD responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. The address they were supposed to respond to was 5308 Valley View Avenue. However, police accidentally showed up at 5305 Valley View Avenue.

Police announced their presence, but there was no answer, so they asked dispatch to tell the caller to come to the front door. The homeowner, Robert Dotson, 52, allegedly came to the front door with a handgun. An officer, possibly more than one as it’s yet to be determined, fired at least one shot at Dotson.

Authorities claimed Dotson’s wife, also armed, fired from the doorway of the home. Officers fired back in response. At that time, she reportedly noticed the people outside were cops, so she put the gun down and complied.

Robert Dotson died after the shooting. His wife was not charged with any crimes.

NMSP said no officers were injured, and they are still investigating the incident. Farmington Police Chief Hebbe released a video statement on the incident. Click here to see it.